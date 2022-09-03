State-bound Timberwolves and Tigers are the 409Sports Athletes of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teams. One goal. Come back home state champions.



“We ain’t gonna let y’all down,” said Silsbee's Jared Harris.



“We’re gonna bring it back for y’all,” said Silsbee's Trai Haynes.



“Hopefully we just come out ready to play and do whatever it takes to get the win,” said Beaumont United's Wesley Yates.



For the Beaumont United Timberwolves, this feeling is familiar but this year they’re competing to accomplish something the city hasn’t seen in about 40 years.



“It feels great to be coming back and get a second chance to make history, new school, to know that we could win it twice. I feel great about it,” said Beaumont United's Terrance Arceneaux.



The Timberwolves are preparing for the same team that almost cost them a title last year, Dallas Kimball.



“Everybody knows we played them last year in the championship but we came out with a ‘W’ so we already know what to expect," said Yates. "It’s gonna be a real hostile environment. This is definitely gonna be a tough game. It’s not gonna be a walk through.”



For the Silsbee Tigers, they’re looking to get that championship feeling back. The Tigers are making their first return to the tournament since 2018 with a lot of first timers.



“It’s very difficult to get to San Antonio, to get to the final four, and we’ve accomplished it. Many of these guys it’s their first time,” said Silsbee's coach Joe Sigler.



However, they aren’t looking at that as a disadvantage. The team knows exactly what it needs to do.



“This team we're fixing to play is very big so we’ve got to box out, rebound and take no plays off," said Silsbee's Jerrick Harper. "Our coaches just put us in the best position to win.”



Two teams competing for a title not just for themselves but for the 409.



“Do it for nine," said Harris.