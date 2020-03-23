BEAUMONT, Texas — While we wait for high school sports to return, it's time to celebrate area boys basketball players that have earned statewide postseason honors!

A total of four players from the 409 earned All-State honors. Hayden Hefner (Nederland) and Kenneth Lofotn, Jr. (Port Arthur Memorial) in 5A, Braelon Bush (Silsbee) in 4A and Ernest Ceasar, III (East Chambers) in 3A.

TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES

ALL-STATE

UIL 5A

Hayden Hefner - Nederland

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. - Port Arthur Memorial

UIL 4A

Braelon Bush - Silsbee

UIL 3A

Ernest Ceasar, III - East Chambers

ALL-REGION

UIL 6A

Kason Harrison - Beaumont United

UIL 5A

Hayden Hefner - Nederland

Amaree Abrams - Port Arthur Memorial

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. - Port Arthur Memorial

UIL 4A

Baxter Wirth - Hardin-Jefferson

Brock McClure - Lumberton

Braelon Bush - Silsbee

Chris Martin - Silsbee

UIL 3A

Ernest Ceasar, III - East Chambers

Jaquade Warren - Kountze

UIL 2A

Braedon Rayon - Hull-Daisetta

Lance Mosely - West Hardin

