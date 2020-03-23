BEAUMONT, Texas — While we wait for high school sports to return, it's time to celebrate area boys basketball players that have earned statewide postseason honors!
A total of four players from the 409 earned All-State honors. Hayden Hefner (Nederland) and Kenneth Lofotn, Jr. (Port Arthur Memorial) in 5A, Braelon Bush (Silsbee) in 4A and Ernest Ceasar, III (East Chambers) in 3A.
TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES
ALL-STATE
UIL 5A
Hayden Hefner - Nederland
Kenneth Lofton, Jr. - Port Arthur Memorial
UIL 4A
Braelon Bush - Silsbee
UIL 3A
Ernest Ceasar, III - East Chambers
ALL-REGION
UIL 6A
Kason Harrison - Beaumont United
UIL 5A
Hayden Hefner - Nederland
Amaree Abrams - Port Arthur Memorial
Kenneth Lofton, Jr. - Port Arthur Memorial
UIL 4A
Baxter Wirth - Hardin-Jefferson
Brock McClure - Lumberton
Braelon Bush - Silsbee
Chris Martin - Silsbee
UIL 3A
Ernest Ceasar, III - East Chambers
Jaquade Warren - Kountze
UIL 2A
Braedon Rayon - Hull-Daisetta
Lance Mosely - West Hardin
