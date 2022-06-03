Silsbee Tigers open 4A State Tournament against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy

The Silsbee Tigers are on their way to San Antonio for first game of 4A State Tournament.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Silsbee Tigers are ahead of the curve and on their way to the State Championship Tournament.

"Man since we was little, middle school, and Coach would be out there and say we're gonna be there one day and today's the day," said sophomore Jared Harris.

"We've dreamed about this moment, played hard and gave it all we got," said sophomore Dre'lon Miller.

The Tigers' last appearance was in 2018 when Silsbee fell to Houston Yates in the State Semifinal game.

This season coach Joe Sigler enters the tournament with a young team. The Tigers are made up of two freshmen, seven sophomores, four juniors and only two seniors.

"The playoff bracket when we started. This is our third HISD. We have played the first place, second place and third place and all three of those teams are very competitive, so I feel like if I can come through all of this, I got a chance," said Coach Sigler. "That's all you want is a chance. Now we're going to the final four. We've got a chance and let's see what happens when we get there."

Silsbee is 32-6 this season and are slated to face Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (34-4) on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Oak Cliff Faith Family won the State Championship Title in 2019. Before that, Silsbee won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.