PNG and LCM come together for Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game

After an exciting game, PNG's Lauren Hanratty was presented the Special Olympics Red Ball Award

PORT NECHES, Texas — Just like every Tuesday night during this time of the year, there were some big basketball games on the schedule, but the biggest of all was at Port Neches-Groves.

PNG and LCM came together for a Special Olympics Unified basketball game.

The Indians and team force battled it out with a rowdy crowd cheering them on. If it wasn't December, you would think it was a playoff game..

Even the high school players from PNG and jasper were impressed by the play of both teams.

The Indians would hold off LCM in a tight one, 22-16.

Following the game, Lauren Hanratty was presented with the Special Olympics Red Ball Award for her work with Unified Sports.

She says the program has helped her students feel more involved.