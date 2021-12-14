PNG and LCM come together for Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game

PORT NECHES, Texas — Just like every Tuesday night during this time of the year, there were some big basketball games on the schedule, but the biggest of all was at Port Neches-Groves.
PNG and LCM came together for a Special Olympics Unified basketball game.
The Indians and team force battled it out with a rowdy crowd cheering them on. If it wasn't December, you would think it was a playoff game..
Even the high school players from PNG and jasper were impressed by the play of both teams.
The Indians would hold off LCM in a tight one, 22-16.
Following the game, Lauren Hanratty was presented with the Special Olympics Red Ball Award for her work with Unified Sports.
She says the program has helped her students feel more involved.
"It's completely changed the pace of this school. It's really cool for my kids to walk in the hallway and people give them high fives and call them by names. That just makes them feel really special, like they're a part of something. LCM actually helped us get started. I encourage every school to get involved. It's the best thing ever."