Nederland boys, HJ girls roll in Tuesday hoops action

Bulldog grab district opening win, while Lady Hawks soar over state ranked St. Agnes

PORT NECHES, Texas — It was another busy day of basketball action as the holiday break continues across Southeast Texas.

Down at "The Reservation," Nederland used suffocating defense to crush rival Port Neches-Groves in their 21-5A opener, 50-22.

Meanwhile the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks continued to show why they are favored to reach the Alamodome once again.

The second ranked team in all of Class 4A blasted the fourth ranked 6A private school, St. Agnes, 87-47.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Nederland 50 Port Neches-Groves 22

(2) Beaumont United 76 (5) Crosby 67

Barbers Hill 45 Port Arthur Memorial 43

NON-DISTRICT

Hamshire-Fannett 69 Brazosport 65

(4A #2) Silsbee 79 (4A #24) Center 64

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 65 Jasper 64 (2OT)

Warren 54 Deweyville 43

Hemphill 74 Newton 45