Nederland boys, HJ girls roll in Tuesday hoops action

PORT NECHES, Texas — It was another busy day of basketball action as the holiday break continues across Southeast Texas.
Down at "The Reservation," Nederland used suffocating defense to crush rival Port Neches-Groves in their 21-5A opener, 50-22.
Meanwhile the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks continued to show why they are favored to reach the Alamodome once again.
The second ranked team in all of Class 4A blasted the fourth ranked 6A private school, St. Agnes, 87-47.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Nederland 50 Port Neches-Groves 22
(2) Beaumont United 76 (5) Crosby 67
Barbers Hill 45 Port Arthur Memorial 43
NON-DISTRICT
Hamshire-Fannett 69 Brazosport 65
(4A #2) Silsbee 79 (4A #24) Center 64
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 65 Jasper 64 (2OT)
Warren 54 Deweyville 43
Hemphill 74 Newton 45
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
(4A #2) Hardin-Jefferson 87 (6A PVT #4) St. Agnes 47