BEAUMONT, Texas — Jordan Lay has been named Lamar University head volleyball coach announced Director of Athletics Marco Born Friday morning. Lay comes to Beaumont from Wofford where he has spent the previous four seasons as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

“I am very excited to announce Jordan Lay as our next head coach,” said Born. “He is one of the up and coming coaches within the sport. He has coached at every level of the game and has a strong track record every stop along the way. He was one of the top head coaches at the NCAA Division II level before joining the staff at Wofford. I’m very excited about the future of the program under Lay’s direction. I would like to thank Jon Haarlow, Helene Thill, Moses DuPre and Dan Darcy for their tireless efforts in this search.”

During his four seasons at Wofford, Lay built a name for himself as one of the top recruiters in the sport bringing in back-to-back top 150 recruiting classes. Once on campus, Lay helped turned those recruits into some of the Southern Conference’s top talent. Lay’s recruiting efforts produced 11 all-conference selections, including the 2017 Southern Conference Player of the Year and four first-team selections. He also had three players garner all-freshman team honors as well.

In Lay’s first season with the Terriers, he helped guide the Wofford to its first winning season since 2012. That season also marked the school’s first winning record in conference play in program history. That same year, Wofford also recorded several other firsts, including the program’s first conference freshman of the year honor, and the team’s first first-team all-conference selection. The Terriers followed that up with a 22-win season the following year advancing to the SoCon Championship match for the first time in program history.

Lay’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed on a national level. In 2018, Lay was a recipient of the AVCA’s Thirty Under Thirty Award.

“First, I would like to thank University President Dr. Kenneth Evans, and Director of Athletics Marco Born for giving me this opportunity,” said Lay. “I would also like to thank the entire search committee which consisted of Jon Haarlow, Helene Thill, Moses DuPre and Dan Darcy for putting their faith in me to lead this program.

“Everything that Marco and the athletics administration have done and the community they have established at Lamar is appealing for any coach. There is a lot of support from the community back toward athletics which is exciting for both coaches and student-athletes. When you look at the Southland Conference, I believe that we have a real chance to make an immediate impact. I’m beyond honored and humbled to be a part of the university and this athletics department. I believe in the direction of this university and I’m excited to be apart of Beaumont and the entire Golden Triangle,” added Lay.

Lay joined the Wofford staff after spending the previous three seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II West Alabama. Lay took over a UWA program that had seen little success prior to his arrival and built them into one of the Gulf South Conference’s stronger teams. Prior to his arrival, the Tigers won a total of three conference matches and every season under Lay watched that number increase. UWA posted a respectable 9-11 mark in his third season before accepting the position at Wofford. The nine conference wins was a high-water mark for the program.

Prior to West Alabama, Lay was the head coach for one season at NCAA Division III Belhaven University. In that one season he was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after guiding the Blazers to a 27-9 (.750) overall record. Following two wins in the conference tournament, Belhaven set a new program record for wins in a season. Lay also spent one season as an assistant at Belhaven.

Lay has also served as the head coach of the Butler University women’s club team and Team Indiana club team.

RELATED: Kuester steps down as Lamar volleyball head coach

RELATED: Lamar volleyball sweeps Nicholls St