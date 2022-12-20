Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas.
While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2.
The Timberwolves blasted Zachary 70-47, while the Hawks soared past Vinton 68-30.
Here's a look at all the scores from the Bayou Border Battle.
DAY 1
Girls
#2 (6A) Summer Creek 98
#1 (Div. V) Fairview (LA) 61
SC (17-1) FVW (20-6)
Boys
#3 (Div. V) Fairview (LA) 70
#17 (3A) Orangefield 65
FVW (18-3) OF (12-4)
Boys
#6 (6A) Summer Creek 90
#8 (Div. II Select) Peabody (LA) 74
SC (14-3) PBD (8-5)
Boys
#8 (Div. I) Sulphur (LA) 64
Vidor 53
SUL (11-4) VID (11-7)
DAY 2
Girls
#2 (Div. I) Barbe (LA) 59
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31
BAR (15-1) LCM (14-5)
Boys
#17 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 68
#15 (Div. III) Vinton (LA) 30
HJ (15-3) VIN (9-4)
Boys
#14 (Div. I) Barbe (LA) 53
#16 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48
BAR (10-4) LCM (15-5)
Boys
#1 (Div. II) Iowa (LA) 60
#16 (3A) East Chambers 57
IWA (11-0) EC (15-2)
Boys
#1 (Div. II Select) Madison Prep (LA) 54
West Brook 47
MPA (9-0) WB (13-5)
Boys
#2 (6A) Beaumont United 70
#4 Zachary (LA) 47
BU (13-1) ZAC (9-3)