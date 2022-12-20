Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas

Lake Charles basketball tournament looks to be a hit

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas.

While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2.

The Timberwolves blasted Zachary 70-47, while the Hawks soared past Vinton 68-30.

Here's a look at all the scores from the Bayou Border Battle.

DAY 1

Girls

#2 (6A) Summer Creek 98

#1 (Div. V) Fairview (LA) 61

SC (17-1) FVW (20-6)

Boys

#3 (Div. V) Fairview (LA) 70

#17 (3A) Orangefield 65

FVW (18-3) OF (12-4)

Boys

#6 (6A) Summer Creek 90

#8 (Div. II Select) Peabody (LA) 74

SC (14-3) PBD (8-5)

Boys

#8 (Div. I) Sulphur (LA) 64

Vidor 53

SUL (11-4) VID (11-7)

DAY 2

Girls

#2 (Div. I) Barbe (LA) 59

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31

BAR (15-1) LCM (14-5)

Boys

#17 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 68

#15 (Div. III) Vinton (LA) 30

HJ (15-3) VIN (9-4)

Boys

#14 (Div. I) Barbe (LA) 53

#16 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48

BAR (10-4) LCM (15-5)

Boys

#1 (Div. II) Iowa (LA) 60

#16 (3A) East Chambers 57

IWA (11-0) EC (15-2)

Boys

#1 (Div. II Select) Madison Prep (LA) 54

West Brook 47

MPA (9-0) WB (13-5)

Boys

#2 (6A) Beaumont United 70

#4 Zachary (LA) 47

BU (13-1) ZAC (9-3)