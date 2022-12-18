Local teams to compete in Bayou Border Classic

New event features high school basketball teams from Texas and Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Bayou Border Battle will take over Lake Charles over the next two days.

Twenty teams from Texas and Louisiana are set to compete in a showcase style tournament on the campus of McNeese State University in the Legacy Center.

Orangefield, Vidor, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hardin-Jefferson, East Chambers, West Brook and Beaumont United will all travel across the border to represent the 409 and the Lone Star State.

It's the first year for the event and by the sounds of it, it's only going to get bigger and better.

Sulphur Head Coach Adam Coleman says what started as a conversation among friends has exploded.

"It came about, just a couple buddies of ours in the coaching fraternity. I have several friends here in Texas that were going to get together and play Texas versus Louisiana games and just word got out. More coaches got interested in being a part of it and before we knew it we had twenty teams involved. So it's going to be a friendly rivalry between Louisiana and Texas. We have teams coming in from as far as Baton Rouge, New Orleans area to the Houston area."

Fans can get in for for ten dollars at the door each day. The ticket will be good for all games that day, but you'll have to pay again if you leave and re-enter.

BAYOU BORDER BATTLE

McNeese Legacy Center - Lake Charles

TOMORROW

#2 (TX 6A) Summer Creek vs

#1 (LA DV NON-SELECT) Fairview (Girls), 3:30 pm



#17 (TX 3A) Orangefield vs

#3 (LA DV NON-SELECT) Fairview, 5:00 pm



#7 (TX 6A) Summer Creek vs

#7 (LA DII SELECT) Peabody, 6:30 pm



Vidor vs

#10 (LA DI NON-SELECT) Sulphur, 8:00 pm

TUESDAY

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs

#2 (LA DI NON-SELECT) Barbe (Girls), 12:00 pm



#17 (TX 4A) Hardin-Jefferson vs

#15 (LA DIII NON-SELECT) Vinton, 1:30 pm



#16 (TX 4A) Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs

#18 (LA DI NON-SELECT) Barbe, 3:00 pm



#16 (TX 3A) East Chambers vs

#2 (LA DII NON-SELECT) Iowa, 4:30 pm

West Brook vs

#1 (LA DII SELECT) Madison Prep, 6:00 pm



#3 (TX 6A) Beaumont United vs

#3 (LA DI NON-SELECT) Zachary, 7:00 pm