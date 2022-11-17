Local teams open play in Nederland Lady Bulldog Classic

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldog Classic got underway Thursday with twelve local teams competing in pool play.
Host Nederland bounced back from an early loss to Hamshire-Fannett with a 38-29 win over Buna in the afternoon.
Meanwhile over in the competition gym Little Cypress-Mauriceville was clicking on all cylinders as the Lady Bears overwhelmed Orangefield, 57-34.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKEBALL
NEDERLAND LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC
Bridge City 54 Kelly 39
Hamshire-Fannett 39 Nederland 32
Buna 57 Anahuac 12
Hamshire-Fannett 59 Kelly 35
Bridge City 59 Anahuac 12
Nederland 38 Buna 29
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 57 Orangefield 34