HS Basketball

Local teams open play in Nederland Lady Bulldog Classic

Twelve teams are battling it out for the Lady Bulldog Classic crown

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldog Classic got underway Thursday with twelve local teams competing in pool play.

Host Nederland bounced back from an early loss to Hamshire-Fannett with a 38-29 win over Buna in the afternoon.

Meanwhile over in the competition gym Little Cypress-Mauriceville was clicking on all cylinders as the Lady Bears overwhelmed Orangefield, 57-34. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKEBALL

NEDERLAND LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC

Bridge City 54 Kelly 39

Hamshire-Fannett 39 Nederland 32

Buna 57 Anahuac 12

Hamshire-Fannett 59 Kelly 35

Bridge City 59 Anahuac 12

Nederland 38 Buna 29

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 57 Orangefield 34

    

