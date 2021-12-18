x
HS Basketball

LCM Bears top the Lumberton Raiders, 58-42, to open district play

The LCM Bears take over Lumberton High School and knocks one into their win column to open 22-4A play.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Raiders hosted the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears for their first district game.

The Raiders were unable to quiet the Bears at home. Little Cypress-Mauriceville controlled the Raiders beating Lumberton, 58-42.

Ben Elliot and Alantheon Winn were top scorers for the Bears. Elliot tallied up 24 points. Winn finished with 14 points.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville is traveling to Houston for its afternoon game against the Houston Jack Yates on Monday. The Raiders also hit the road for their game against the Tarkington Longhorns on Monday.

