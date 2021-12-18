LCM Bears top the Lumberton Raiders, 58-42, to open district play

The LCM Bears take over Lumberton High School and knocks one into their win column to open 22-4A play.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Raiders hosted the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears for their first district game.

The Raiders were unable to quiet the Bears at home. Little Cypress-Mauriceville controlled the Raiders beating Lumberton, 58-42.

Ben Elliot and Alantheon Winn were top scorers for the Bears. Elliot tallied up 24 points. Winn finished with 14 points.