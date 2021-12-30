LCM Bears mangle the Shepherd Pirates, 76-40

LCM Bears battle through tournament play against the Shepherd Pirates.

ORANGE, Texas — The LCM/International Paper Classic kicked off this afternoon.

The first part of the day saw Port Neches-Groves beating Huntington, 49-33, Pollock Central squeezing by Bridge City, 42-35, and Vidor stopping Tarkington, 41-34.

The LCM bears battled on home court against the Shepherd Pirates.

The Battlin' Bears topped the Pirates, 76-40.