LCM Bears mangle the Shepherd Pirates, 76-40

ORANGE, Texas — The LCM/International Paper Classic kicked off this afternoon.
The first part of the day saw Port Neches-Groves beating Huntington, 49-33, Pollock Central squeezing by Bridge City, 42-35, and Vidor stopping Tarkington, 41-34.
The LCM bears battled on home court against the Shepherd Pirates.
The Battlin' Bears topped the Pirates, 76-40.
Ben Elliot totaled 23 points today for the bears. Alantheon Winn wasn't far behind Elliot scoring 15 point. Noah Fuller finished with 12 points and Da'Marion Morris contributed 11 points for LCM.