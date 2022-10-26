LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season

LC-M Bears finished third in district last season and hopes to move up the ranks this time around.

ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team.

That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them.

The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65.

This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and are focused on competing with the best teams, like the Silsbee Tigers.

"First off, we're really excited," said head coach Brad Jeffcoat. "This is a good group of kids. They're fun. We've been waiting since March to get back in here. We were in at six in the morning. We're fired up and ready to go."

"This group gets up and down, they get on the rim," said Coach Jeffcoat. "We're fun to watch. Yeah, we do want to beat Silsbee. Silsbee has been the top dog in this district for a really long time. I believe their number two in the state right now, so for us to go farther we've gotta knock those guys off, and that's a challenge."