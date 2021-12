East Chambers suffers a loss during the final day of the East Chambers Holiday Classic.

WINNIE, Texas — On the final day of the East Chambers Holiday Classic the Buccaneers started the day with a win over East Bernard, 67-28.

The Runnin' Bucs were up against the La Marque Cougars for their second game.

La Marque pushed past East Chambers beating the Buccaneers, 43-38.

Payton Anderson led the Bucs scoring 16 points and Dylan Winzer wasn't far behind with 12 points.

The East Chambers Buccaneers fall to 16-3 this year.