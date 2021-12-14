Jasper topples PNG, 53-39

PORT NECHES, Texas — Jasper rolled into the The Reservation Tuesday night, and left with a 53-39 win over Port Neches-Groves.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-3 lead out of the gates and never looked back.
Jasper will visit Coldspring-Oakhurst Friday night, while Port Neches-Groves will try to bounce back at home Friday against Buna.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
22-3A
(24) East Chambers 75 Woodville 66
Kountze 71 Warren 42
Anahuac 50 Newton 42
Non-District
Jasper 53 Port Neches-Groves 39
Nederland 49 Vidor 35
(#2 4A) Silsbee 74 Lufkin 58
West Sabine 61 Evadale 34
Orangefield 50 Liberty 48
Port Arthur Memorial 52 Pasadena Dobie 49
West Orange-Stark 70 Tarkington 58
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Beaumont United 77 Galena Park 26
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 47 Splendora 29
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 74 Livingston 24
22-3A
(5) Woodville 73 East Chambers 25
Non-District
Timpson 51 Jasper 50