Jasper topples PNG, 53-39

Jasper leaves PNG with solid non-district win

PORT NECHES, Texas — Jasper rolled into the The Reservation Tuesday night, and left with a 53-39 win over Port Neches-Groves.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-3 lead out of the gates and never looked back.

Jasper will visit Coldspring-Oakhurst Friday night, while Port Neches-Groves will try to bounce back at home Friday against Buna.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

22-3A

(24) East Chambers 75 Woodville 66

Kountze 71 Warren 42

Anahuac 50 Newton 42

Non-District

Jasper 53 Port Neches-Groves 39

Nederland 49 Vidor 35

(#2 4A) Silsbee 74 Lufkin 58

West Sabine 61 Evadale 34

Orangefield 50 Liberty 48

Port Arthur Memorial 52 Pasadena Dobie 49

West Orange-Stark 70 Tarkington 58

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Beaumont United 77 Galena Park 26

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 47 Splendora 29

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 74 Livingston 24

22-3A

(5) Woodville 73 East Chambers 25