HJ Lady Hawks upset in 4A State Championship

Brownsboro stuns Hardin-Jefferson for 4A title

SAN ANTONIO — For the third time in four years Hardin-Jefferson's season ended with a loss in the State Championship as Brownsboro edged HJ, 50-49.

After leading Brownsboro 29-26 at halftime, the Lady Hawks were outscored by the Bearettes 17-7 in the third quarter. The catalyst for Brownsboro (40-2) was an 8-0 run with under four minutes left. The burst was started by Mekhayla Moore's jumper that gave the Bearettes a 37-36 advantage.

Hardin-Jefferson (34-5) would never lead again.

Coach Mike Fogo talked about the run after the game.

"It's a tough one because it's one of those that I don't know what's going through everybody's head at the moment and what we're trying to do. We just didn't get it done. As far as her trying to get up and put some pressure it always seemed to be one that wasn't. She always had a free outlet. Boards, just everything, just flat. It's been unlike us the whole year to just be so flat. I don't want to use yesterday's game as a reason for why we were flat. Just one of those. They got outplayed. We got out coached. It's what it is. Sometimes that happens."

The Lady Hawks struggled from the filed all night, shooting 37 percent. Things were even tougher from beyond the arc where HJ hit just three of seventeen shots.

Duke signee Ashlon Jackson wrapped up her career with a seventeen points. She was emotional when asked about her time at Hardin-Jefferson under Coach Fogo.