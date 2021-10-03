HJ Lady Hawks set to challenge traditional power Canyon

Undefeated Hardin-Jefferson to battle Canyon in the Alamodome

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Experience, it's an aspect of sports that's hard to measure, but can mean a lot.

Undefeated Hardin-Jefferson is soaring into San Antonio a core of players that know what to expect.

One of those players is Duke commit Ashlon Jackson. "Of course you know the first time I was basically a baby. Coming back from the eighth grade going to state my ninth grade year. It was bittersweet, but now it's a different feeling. It's like I'm going there to win, nothing else you know."

Makenna Henry is excited to be going back. "It's a great feeling. I mean I wouldn't rather play it with any other team. Sophomore year was a great feeling, but it was new. We really didn't know what to expect. But this year we're just really excited about it in all honesty."

The Lady Hawks are taking on a Canyon program with tons of history that includes 28 State Tournament appearances and 19 State titles.

Head Coach Mike Fogo doesn't think that will be an issue. "I don't think they care about history because they weren't alive for a whole lot of them. And so with the young group today it's about right now."

The State Tournament's format was altered this year due to COVID precautions, with only the championship games being played in the Alamodome. And from the sounds of it, the coaches don't mind.