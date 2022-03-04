HJ Lady Hawks advance to State Championship!

25-8 run propels Hardin-Jefferson past Argyle

SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a 25-8 run to close the game, Hardin-Jefferson is heading to the 4A State Championship for the third time in four years with 49-42 win over top ranked Argyle.

The Lady Hawks trailed 32-24 at the break, after previously the undefeated Lady Eagles hit six of eight three pointers in the first half.

Argyle would extend their lead to ten in the third quarter with under six minutes left in third quarter, leading to Coach Mike Fogo calling a time out.

After that, it was all Hardin-Jefferson.

The Lady Eagles would go ice cold beyond the arc thanks to some stiff HJ defense, while the Lady Hawks couldn't be stopped.

Following a third quarter that saw Hardin-Jefferson outscore Argyle 15-2, the Lady Hawks had enough down the stretch to get revenge for the 2019 State Championship loss to the Lady Eagles.

Duke signee Ashlon Jackson paced HJ with 26 points, while junior Molly Beavers chipped in with nine points.