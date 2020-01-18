SILSBEE, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-6A
North Shore 54 West Brook 51 (2OT)
Beaumont United 86 La Porte 35
21-5A
Port Arthur Memorial 74 Dayton 31
Vidor 38 Port Neches-Groves 30
20-4A
Huntington 79 Jasper 63
22-4A
Silsbee 68 Hardin-Jefferson 65
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 45 West Orange-Stark 44
Lumberton 52 Bridge City 46
21-3A
Woodville 81 Hemphill 50
Newton 61 Pollok Central 49
22-3A
East Chambers 74 Warren 41
Kountze 68 Kirbyville 53
TAPPS 3-6A
St. Thomas 84 Kelly 24
TAPPS 9-1A
Covenant Christian 50 Community Christian 49
TCAL
Legacy School of Sports Sciences 69 Bob Hope 48
Port Arthur Lighthouse 57 Harmony Science 51
GIRLS
21-6A
Beaumont United 48 La Porte 46
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 58 Vidor 30
20-4A
Jasper 42 Huntington 36
22-4A
West Orange-Stark 41 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 40
Hardin-Jefferson 78 Silsbee 40
21-3A
Woodville 104 Hemphill 40
22-3A
Orangefield 40 Buna 30
Warren 49 East Chambers 43
24-2A
Evadale 26 West Hardin 25
TAPPS 6-3A
Legacy Christian 32 Legacy Prep 29
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
Port Neches-Groves 4 Bullard 0
Dayton 12 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Tatum 6 Silsbee 4
GIRLS
Nederland 2 West Brook 1
Lumberton 9 Columbia 2
Colleyville Heritage 2 Port Neches-Groves 0
Alief Elsik 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0
