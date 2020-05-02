BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

21-6A
Channelview 58 West Brook 43

(8) Beaumont United 86 CE King 51

21-5A
Barbers Hill 44 Vidor 36

Nederland 70 Cleveland 49

(4) Port Arthur Memorial 80 Port Neches-Groves 39

20-4A
Jasper 67 Huntington 57

22-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 78 Bridge City 52

Lumberton 51 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50

Hamshire-Fannett 53 West Orange-Stark 51

21-3A
Pollok Central 69 Woodville 66

22-3A
Buna 71 Anahuac 58

East Chambers 70 Kirbyville 53

Orangefield 77 (25) Kountze 60

24-2A
West Hardin 57 Evadale 47

TAPPS 3-6A
St. Thomas 96 Kelly 43

TAPPS 6-3A
Legacy Prep 69 Legacy Christian 52

TCAL 7
Legacy School of Sports Sciences 83 Bob Hope 63

GIRLS

21-6A
(16) Beaumont United 62 CE King 18

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 56 Port Arthur Memorial 32

Nederland 51 Cleveland 30

20-4A
Huntington 65 (21) Jasper 52

22-4A
West Orange-Stark 52 Hamshire-Fannett 24

Lumberton 81 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 51

(3) Hardin-Jefferson 62 Bridge City 32

21-3A
(5) Woodville 72 Pollok Central 40

22-3A
Orangefield 65 Kountze 19

Anahuac 34 Buna 31

24-2A
Evadale 35 West Hardin 26

TAPPS 6-3A
(9) Legacy Prep 43 (7) Legacy Christian 42

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 2 Dayton 1

20-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 7 Hardin-Jefferson 1

Silsbee 5 Bridge City 2

East Chambers 2 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

GIRLS

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 5 Dayton 0

20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 4 Hamshire-Fannett 2

East Chambers 4 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

