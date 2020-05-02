BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-6A
Channelview 58 West Brook 43
(8) Beaumont United 86 CE King 51
21-5A
Barbers Hill 44 Vidor 36
Nederland 70 Cleveland 49
(4) Port Arthur Memorial 80 Port Neches-Groves 39
20-4A
Jasper 67 Huntington 57
22-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 78 Bridge City 52
Lumberton 51 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50
Hamshire-Fannett 53 West Orange-Stark 51
21-3A
Pollok Central 69 Woodville 66
22-3A
Buna 71 Anahuac 58
East Chambers 70 Kirbyville 53
Orangefield 77 (25) Kountze 60
24-2A
West Hardin 57 Evadale 47
TAPPS 3-6A
St. Thomas 96 Kelly 43
TAPPS 6-3A
Legacy Prep 69 Legacy Christian 52
TCAL 7
Legacy School of Sports Sciences 83 Bob Hope 63
GIRLS
21-6A
(16) Beaumont United 62 CE King 18
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 56 Port Arthur Memorial 32
Nederland 51 Cleveland 30
20-4A
Huntington 65 (21) Jasper 52
22-4A
West Orange-Stark 52 Hamshire-Fannett 24
Lumberton 81 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 51
(3) Hardin-Jefferson 62 Bridge City 32
21-3A
(5) Woodville 72 Pollok Central 40
22-3A
Orangefield 65 Kountze 19
Anahuac 34 Buna 31
24-2A
Evadale 35 West Hardin 26
TAPPS 6-3A
(9) Legacy Prep 43 (7) Legacy Christian 42
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 2 Dayton 1
20-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 7 Hardin-Jefferson 1
Silsbee 5 Bridge City 2
East Chambers 2 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
GIRLS
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 5 Dayton 0
20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 4 Hamshire-Fannett 2
East Chambers 4 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
RELATED: UIL releases districts for 2020-22 athletic seasons
RELATED: Area teams filling football schedules following realignment