BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-6A
(8) Beaumont United 63 La Porte 40
(9) North Shore 47 West Brook 32
21-5A
(4) Port Arthur Memorial 71 Dayton 16
Port Neches-Groves 42 Vidor 32
20-4A
Jasper 70 Lufkin Hudson 65
22-4A
Lumberton 60 Bridge City 38
Hardin-Jefferson 69 (24) Silsbee 66
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 63 West Orange-Stark 41
21-3A
Pollok Central 63 Newton 57
22-3A
Buna 49 Orangefield 48
Kountze 71 Kirbyville 57
East Chambers 103 Warren 62
23-2A
Brookeland 51 West Sabine 46
24-2A
Evadale 76 Deweyville 60
West Hardin 59 Sabine Pass 44
29-1A
(10) Leggett 77 Burkeville 13
Goodrich 61 Chester 24
High Island 33 Spuger 32
TAPPS 3-6A
Kelly 64 St. John XXIII 63
TAPPS 9-1A
(2) Baytown Christian 63 Community Christian 48
TCAL District 7
Bob Hope 58 Lighthouse 47
GIRLS
21-6A
North Shore 58 West Brook 35
(16) Beaumont United 53 La Porte 39
21-5A
Dayton 47 Port Arthur Memorial 30
Port Neches-Groves 69 Vidor 35
20-4A
Jasper 65 Lufkin Hudson 35
22-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 57 Silsbee 39
West Orange-Stark 50 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42
Lumberton 55 Bridge City 29
21-3A
Pollok Central 79 Newton 28
(4) Woodville 75 Hemphill 51
22-3A
Buna 40 Orangefield 35
East Chambers 64 Warren 42
23-2A
West Sabine 60 Brookeland 22
24-2A
Evadale 38 Deweyville 28
West Hardin 45 Sabine Pass 39
29-1A
High Island 49 Spurger 30
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
21-6A
North Shore 2 West Brook 0
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
20-4A
Lumberton 3 Bridge City 0
GIRLS
21-6A
West Brook 7 North Shore 1
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 12 Port Arthur Memorial 0
20-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Lumberton 9 Bridge City 1
