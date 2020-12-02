BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

21-6A
(8) Beaumont United 63 La Porte 40

(9) North Shore 47 West Brook 32

21-5A
(4) Port Arthur Memorial 71 Dayton 16

Port Neches-Groves 42 Vidor 32

20-4A
Jasper 70 Lufkin Hudson 65

22-4A
Lumberton 60 Bridge City 38

Hardin-Jefferson 69 (24) Silsbee 66

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 63 West Orange-Stark 41

21-3A
Pollok Central 63 Newton 57

22-3A
Buna 49 Orangefield 48

Kountze 71 Kirbyville 57 

East Chambers 103 Warren 62

23-2A
Brookeland 51 West Sabine 46

24-2A
Evadale 76 Deweyville 60

West Hardin 59 Sabine Pass 44

29-1A
(10) Leggett 77 Burkeville 13

Goodrich 61 Chester 24

High Island 33 Spuger 32

TAPPS 3-6A
Kelly 64 St. John XXIII 63

TAPPS 9-1A
(2) Baytown Christian 63 Community Christian 48

TCAL District 7
Bob Hope 58 Lighthouse 47

GIRLS

21-6A
North Shore 58 West Brook 35

(16) Beaumont United 53 La Porte 39

21-5A
Dayton 47 Port Arthur Memorial 30

Port Neches-Groves 69 Vidor 35

20-4A
Jasper 65 Lufkin Hudson 35

22-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 57 Silsbee 39

West Orange-Stark 50 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42

Lumberton 55 Bridge City 29

21-3A
Pollok Central 79 Newton 28

(4) Woodville 75 Hemphill 51

22-3A
Buna 40 Orangefield 35

East Chambers 64 Warren 42

23-2A
West Sabine 60 Brookeland 22

24-2A
Evadale 38 Deweyville 28

West Hardin 45 Sabine Pass 39

29-1A
High Island 49 Spurger 30

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

21-6A
North Shore 2 West Brook 0

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

20-4A
Lumberton 3 Bridge City 0

GIRLS

21-6A
West Brook 7 North Shore 1

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 12 Port Arthur Memorial 0

20-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Hardin-Jefferson 0

Lumberton 9 Bridge City 1

