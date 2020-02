BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Beaumont United vs Summer Creek

7:30 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Houston Heights or Cy Creek

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Hardin-Jefferson vs West Orange-Stark

7:00 pm, Silsbee High School

Winner vs Gatesville or Rusk

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Woodville vs New Waverly

6:00 pm, Splendora High School

Winner vs Malakoff or Little River Academy

Orangefield vs Hitchcock

6:30 pm, Liberty High School

Winner vs Maypearl or Franklin

THURSDAY

TAPPS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Legacy Christian vs The Woodlands Legacy Prep

1:30 pm, Robinson High School

Winner vs TBD

