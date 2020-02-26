WACO, Texas — For the fifth-straight season, the Legacy Christian girls basketball team will play in the TAPPS State Tournament. The Lady Warriors are looking to advance to their fifth title game in as many years.

Legacy Christian, which won the State Championship in 2017, was defeated by Midland Classical in the finals last season, 72-47.

LCA was awarded a forfeit victory in the Area Round against South Texas Christian Academy before defeating Hallettsville Sacred Heat 64-35 in the Regional Round.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAPPS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

(7) Legacy Christian (16-8) vs (9) The Woodlands Legacy Prep (19-13)

Thursday 1:30 pm, Robinson High School

(1) Midland Classical (25-4) vs (2) Marble Falls Faith Academy (22-4)

Thursday 4:00 pm, Robinson High School

Championship: Friday 4:00 pm, West High School

