High School Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three girls basketball teams remain on the road to State with Beaumont United, Hardin-Jefferson and Lumberton all advancing to the Regional Semifinals.
Good luck to the Shewolves, Lady Hawks and Lady Raiders!
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(15) Beaumont United vs (9) Pflugerville Hendrickson
Saturday 3:00 pm, Waller High School
Winner vs (4) College Station or (11) Foster
4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs China Spring
TBA
Winner vs (11) Lumberton or Waco La Vega
4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(11) Lumberton vs Waco La Vega
Saturday 2:00 pm, Crockett High School
Winner vs (1) Hardin-Jefferson or China Spring