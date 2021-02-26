x
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

HS Basketball

High School Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Schedule

Beaumont United, Hardin-Jefferson and Lumberton will represent the 409 in the Region III Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three girls basketball teams remain on the road to State with Beaumont United, Hardin-Jefferson and Lumberton all advancing to the Regional Semifinals. 

Good luck to the Shewolves, Lady Hawks and Lady Raiders!

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(15) Beaumont United vs (9) Pflugerville Hendrickson
Saturday 3:00 pm, Waller High School
Winner vs (4) College Station or (11) Foster

4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs China Spring
TBA
Winner vs (11) Lumberton or Waco La Vega

4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(11) Lumberton vs Waco La Vega
Saturday 2:00 pm, Crockett High School
Winner vs (1) Hardin-Jefferson or China Spring