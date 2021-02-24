High School Girls Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Five area girls basketball teams are entering round three of the UIL playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The long road to State continues for five Southeast Texas girls basketball teams with the UIL Regional Quarterfinals.

Beaumont United is the last area team standing in Class 5A, while Hardin-Jefferson, Silsbee and Lumberton are all alive in Class 4A.

Woodville is also the last team from our region in Class 3A.

Good luck to all of our area teams!

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5A Regional Quarterfinals

(15) Beaumont United vs Manvel

Wednesday 6:00 pm, Crosby High School

Winner vs (9) Hendrickson or A&M Consolidated

4A Regional Quarterfinals

(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs (15) Silsbee

Wednesday 6:30 pm, West Brook High School

Winner vs China Spring or Mexia

4A Regional Quarterfinals

(11) Lumberton vs Brookshire Royal

Wednesday 6:30 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs La Grange or La Vega