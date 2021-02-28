High School Girls Basketball Regional Championship Schedule

Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson are both one win from reaching State Semifinals!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 is home to two teams girls basketball teams just one win away from State Semifinal appearances!

In Class 5A undefeated, fifteenth-ranked Beaumont United will look to upset fourth-ranked College Station in the Region III Championship.

Meanwhile top-ranked and undefeated Hardin-Jefferson will look to end Waco La Vega's Cinderella run in the 4A Region III title game.

Over in the TAPPS bracket, Legacy Christian will battle Live Oak Classical in the 3A Area Round.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5A REGION III CHAMPIONSHIP

(15) Beaumont United vs (4) College Station

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Cy-Fair High School

Winner vs (5) Georgetown or (1) Cedar Park

4A REGION III CHAMPIONSHIP

(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs Waco La Vega

TBA

Winner vs (3) Fredericksburg or (13) Boerne