High School Girls Basketball Region III Tournament Schedules

Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson are set for Regional Semifinals while Legacy Christian prepares for TAPPS Regional

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached round four of UIL High School Girls Basketball Playoffs which means it is Region III Tournament time!

Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson are representing the 409 once against after both advanced to State last year.

In Class 5A the Shewolves will be in action Friday night at 8:00 pm in the Aldine ISD Campbell Center against a powerful Pflugerville Hendrickson team.

Down in 4A the Lady Hawks will also be tested when they battle state ranked Waco La Vega in Lufkin High School's new athletic facility. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm.

While there's no Regional Tournament in TAPPS, it is the Regional round. Legacy Christian will put their season on the line against top ranked Lutheran North. The winner will advance to the TAPPS State Tournament.

5A REGION III SEMIFINALS

Aldine ISD Campbell Center

College Station (29-6) vs (13) Manvel (35-3)

Friday 6:00 pm

Beaumont United (17-14) vs (6) Pflugerville Hendrickson (33-2)

Friday 8:00 pm

Region III Championship

Saturday 2:00 pm

4A REGION III SEMIFINALS

Lufkin ISD Athletic Complex

Burnet (18-12) vs Huffman Hargrave (25-4)

Friday 5:30 pm

(2) Hardin-Jefferson (31-4) vs (6) La Vega (32-4)

Friday 7:30 pm

Region III Championship

Saturday 2:00 pm