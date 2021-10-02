High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Schedule

The road to State gets started Thursday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for our area girls basketball teams. Here's a look at the Bi-District schedule for the 409!

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie

Thursday 6:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Pearland or Clear Creek

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Manvel

Thursday 6:00 pm, Shadow Creek High School

Winner vs Houston Madison or Fulshear

(15) Beaumont United vs Baytown Sterling

Thursday 7:00 pm, Port Arthur Memorial High School

Winner vs Lamar Consolidated or Sharpstown

4A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Liberty

Thursday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Houston Worthing



(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs Bridge City

Thursday 6:30 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs El Campo or Houston Washington

(15) Silsbee at Livingston

Thursday 6:30 pm, Livingston High School

Winner vs Houston Yates or Navasota

(11) Lumberton at Huffman Hargrave

Thursday 6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs Houston Kashmere or Bellville

Jasper vs Robinson

Thursday 8:00 pm, Crockett High School

Winner vs La Grange or Lake Belton

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Huntington

Thursday 6:00 pm, Colmesneil High School

Winner vs Hitchcock or Hardin

Kirbyville vs Pollok Central

Thursday 6:15 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs East Bernard or Trinity

(7) Woodville vs Central Heights

Thursday 6:30 pm, Lufkin Middle School

Winner vs Onalaska or Boling

Warren vs Pineywoods Academy

Thursday TBA, Zavalla High School

Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Danbury

2A BI-DISTRICT

Colmesneil at (18) Timpson

Thursday 6:30 pm, Timpson High School

Winner vs Woden or Beckville

Hull-Daisetta vs Iola

Thursday 8:00 pm, Willis High School

Winner vs Weimar or Holland

Evadale vs Normangee

TBA

Winner vs (10) Schulenburg or Thrall

Sabine Pass vs (17) Snook

TBA

Thorndale or Shiner

Deweyville vs Somerville

TBA

Winner vs Hearne or Flatonia

1A BI-DISTRICT

Chester vs Wells

Thursday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School

Winner vs (16) Hubbard