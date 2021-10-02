High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for our area girls basketball teams. Here's a look at the Bi-District schedule for the 409!
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie
Thursday 6:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs Pearland or Clear Creek
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Manvel
Thursday 6:00 pm, Shadow Creek High School
Winner vs Houston Madison or Fulshear
(15) Beaumont United vs Baytown Sterling
Thursday 7:00 pm, Port Arthur Memorial High School
Winner vs Lamar Consolidated or Sharpstown
4A BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield vs Liberty
Thursday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Houston Worthing
(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs Bridge City
Thursday 6:30 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs El Campo or Houston Washington
(15) Silsbee at Livingston
Thursday 6:30 pm, Livingston High School
Winner vs Houston Yates or Navasota
(11) Lumberton at Huffman Hargrave
Thursday 6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs Houston Kashmere or Bellville
Jasper vs Robinson
Thursday 8:00 pm, Crockett High School
Winner vs La Grange or Lake Belton
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Huntington
Thursday 6:00 pm, Colmesneil High School
Winner vs Hitchcock or Hardin
Kirbyville vs Pollok Central
Thursday 6:15 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs East Bernard or Trinity
(7) Woodville vs Central Heights
Thursday 6:30 pm, Lufkin Middle School
Winner vs Onalaska or Boling
Warren vs Pineywoods Academy
Thursday TBA, Zavalla High School
Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Danbury
2A BI-DISTRICT
Colmesneil at (18) Timpson
Thursday 6:30 pm, Timpson High School
Winner vs Woden or Beckville
Hull-Daisetta vs Iola
Thursday 8:00 pm, Willis High School
Winner vs Weimar or Holland
Evadale vs Normangee
TBA
Winner vs (10) Schulenburg or Thrall
Sabine Pass vs (17) Snook
TBA
Thorndale or Shiner
Deweyville vs Somerville
TBA
Winner vs Hearne or Flatonia
1A BI-DISTRICT
Chester vs Wells
Thursday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School
Winner vs (16) Hubbard