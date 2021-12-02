x
HS Basketball

High School Girls Basketball Area Round Schedule

Local teams are one step closer to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 flexed its muscle in the Bi-District playoffs with seven girls basketball teams advancing to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.

With a winter storm threatening the area next week this schedule could see plenty of changes.  

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6A AREA ROUND
West Brook vs Clear Creek
Tuesday 5:30 pm, CE King High School
Winner vs Summer Creek or Dickinson

5A AREA ROUND
(15) Beaumont United vs Lamar Consolidated
Winner vs Manvel or Fulshear

4A AREA ROUND
Orangefield vs Brookshire Royal
Winner vs (11) Lumberton or Houston Kashmere

(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs El Campo
Tuesday 7:00 pm, The Pavilion (Houston)
Winner vs (15) Silsbee or Navasota

(15) Silsbee vs Navasota
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs (1) Hardin-Jefferson or El Campo

(11) Lumberton vs Houston Kashmere
Winner vs Orangefield or Brookshire Royal

3A AREA ROUND
(7) Woodville vs Boling
Winner vs Pollok Central or East Bernard

