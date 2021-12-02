High School Girls Basketball Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 flexed its muscle in the Bi-District playoffs with seven girls basketball teams advancing to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.
With a winter storm threatening the area next week this schedule could see plenty of changes.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6A AREA ROUND
West Brook vs Clear Creek
Tuesday 5:30 pm, CE King High School
Winner vs Summer Creek or Dickinson
5A AREA ROUND
(15) Beaumont United vs Lamar Consolidated
Winner vs Manvel or Fulshear
4A AREA ROUND
Orangefield vs Brookshire Royal
Winner vs (11) Lumberton or Houston Kashmere
(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs El Campo
Tuesday 7:00 pm, The Pavilion (Houston)
Winner vs (15) Silsbee or Navasota
(15) Silsbee vs Navasota
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs (1) Hardin-Jefferson or El Campo
(11) Lumberton vs Houston Kashmere
Winner vs Orangefield or Brookshire Royal
3A AREA ROUND
(7) Woodville vs Boling
Winner vs Pollok Central or East Bernard