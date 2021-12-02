High School Girls Basketball Area Round Schedule

Local teams are one step closer to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 flexed its muscle in the Bi-District playoffs with seven girls basketball teams advancing to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.

With a winter storm threatening the area next week this schedule could see plenty of changes.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs Clear Creek

Tuesday 5:30 pm, CE King High School

Winner vs Summer Creek or Dickinson

5A AREA ROUND

(15) Beaumont United vs Lamar Consolidated

Winner vs Manvel or Fulshear

4A AREA ROUND

Orangefield vs Brookshire Royal

Winner vs (11) Lumberton or Houston Kashmere

(1) Hardin-Jefferson vs El Campo

Tuesday 7:00 pm, The Pavilion (Houston)

Winner vs (15) Silsbee or Navasota

(15) Silsbee vs Navasota

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs (1) Hardin-Jefferson or El Campo

(11) Lumberton vs Houston Kashmere

Winner vs Orangefield or Brookshire Royal