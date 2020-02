BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

3A AREA

Buna vs New Waverly

6:30 pm, Livingston High School

Winner vs Woodville or Palacios

2A AREA

Sabine Pass vs Shelbyville

6:00 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs Big Sandy or Timpson

FRIDAY

6A AREA

(16) Beaumont United vs Clear Falls

7:30 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs (5) Summer Creek or George Ranch

4A AREA

(2) Hardin-Jefferson vs La Marque

6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs West Orange-Stark or Houston Kashmere

Silsbee vs (21) Brazosport

6:30 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Lumberton or (7) Houston Yates

Lumberton vs (7) Houston Yates

6:30 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Silsbee or (21) Brazosport

West Orange-Stark vs Houston Kashmere

7:30 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs (2) Hardin-Jefferson or La Marque

3A AREA

East Chambers vs (20) Hitchcock

6:00 pm, Baytown Lee High School

Winner vs Orangefield or Anderson-Shiro

Orangefield vs Anderson-Shiro

6:30 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs East Chambers or Hitchcock

(3) Woodville vs Palacios

7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School (Brown Gym)

Winner vs Buna or New Waverly

1A AREA

High Island vs Austwell-Tivoli

7:00 pm, Flatonia High School

Winner vs Rocksprings or Fayetteville

TAPPS 3A REGIONAL

(7) Legacy Christian vs (4) Hallettsville Sacred Heart

6:00 pm, Second Baptist High School

Winner vs Legacy Prep

RELATED: High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Playoff Scores and Highlights

RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: February 18