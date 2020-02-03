BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Boys Basketball Playoffs continue tomorrow night when three of our local teams hit the court in the Regional Quarterfinals.

In Class 6A, Beaumont United should be tested by a tough Summer Creek team. The two have met twice this season, with the Timberwolves defending their home court with a 76-71 win, before falling to the Bulldogs in the Clear Creek Tournament, 73-64.

Silsbee continues their run in the Class 4A playoffs against Houston Booker T. Washington. The Tigers will advance to a sixth-straight Region III Tournament with a win.

And in Class 3A, East Chambers takes on 22nd-ranked Diboll at Grand Oaks High School. A victory by the Runnin' Bucs wold propel them to the Region III Tournament for a third-straight season.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(8) Beaumont United vs (7) Summer Creek

La Porte High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs Bellaire or Katy Tompkins

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Silsbee vs Houston Washington

Crosby High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs (13) Waco Connally or Life Waxahachie

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

East Chambers vs (22) Diboll

Grand Oaks High School, 6:30 pm

Winner vs (15) Malkoff or Grandview

RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: February 29

RELATED: High School Boys Basketball Area Scores and Highlights