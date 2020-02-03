BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Boys Basketball Playoffs continue tomorrow night when three of our local teams hit the court in the Regional Quarterfinals.
In Class 6A, Beaumont United should be tested by a tough Summer Creek team. The two have met twice this season, with the Timberwolves defending their home court with a 76-71 win, before falling to the Bulldogs in the Clear Creek Tournament, 73-64.
Silsbee continues their run in the Class 4A playoffs against Houston Booker T. Washington. The Tigers will advance to a sixth-straight Region III Tournament with a win.
And in Class 3A, East Chambers takes on 22nd-ranked Diboll at Grand Oaks High School. A victory by the Runnin' Bucs wold propel them to the Region III Tournament for a third-straight season.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
TUESDAY
6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(8) Beaumont United vs (7) Summer Creek
La Porte High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs Bellaire or Katy Tompkins
4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Silsbee vs Houston Washington
Crosby High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs (13) Waco Connally or Life Waxahachie
3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
East Chambers vs (22) Diboll
Grand Oaks High School, 6:30 pm
Winner vs (15) Malkoff or Grandview
