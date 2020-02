BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

MONDAY

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Atascocita

7:00 pm, Beaumont United High School

Winner vs Alief Elsik or Clear Lake

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs Fairfield

6:30 pm, Huntsville High School

Winner vs Waco Connally or Hillsboro

Silsbee vs Livingston

7:00 pm, Lee College

Winner vs North Forest or Brazosport

TUESDAY

6A BI-DISTRICT



Beaumont United vs Pasadena Dobie

6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Clear Creek or Pearland

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Crosby

7:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

Winner vs Houston Madison or Richmond Foster

Nederland vs Galveston Ball

7:00 pm, Deer Park High School

Winner vs Shadow Creeks or Houston Austin

Port Arthur Memorial vs Friendswood

7:00 pm, Lee College

Winner vs Fort Bend Hightower or Sharpstown

4A BI-DISTRICT

Lumberton vs Tarkington

6:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs La Marque Houston Furr

Hamshire-Fannett vs Huffman Hargrave

7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Columbia vs Houston Washington

Hardin-Jefferson vs Shepherd

8:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Houston Yates or Bay City

3A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Diboll

6:00 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs Hitchcock or Trinity

East Chambers vs Hemphill

6:00 pm, Evadale High School

Winner vs New Waverly or Palacios

Buna vs Nacogdoches Central Heights

7:00 pm, Livingston High School

Winner vs Van Vleck or Anderson-Shiro

Woodville at Kountze

8:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Coldspring or East Bernard

2A BI-DISTRICT

Evadale vs Broaddus

6:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Shelbyville or Alto

West Hardin vs West Sabine

6:30 pm, Spurger High School

Winner vs Douglass or San Augustine

Hull-Daisetta vs Big Sandy

8:00 pm, Splendora High School

Winner vs Tenaha or Mt. Enterprise

Sabine Pass vs Zavalla

8:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Gary or Garrison

1A BI-DISTRICT

High Island vs Dime Box

6:00 pm, Willis High School

Winner vs Rocksprings

