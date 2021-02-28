High School Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals Schedule

Beaumont United, Silsbee, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta are set for Regional Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four area boys basketball teams remain on the road to the UIL State Championship.

Beaumont United, Silsbee, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta will all compete for spots in their respective Regional Championship games this week.

Meanwhile in TAPPS, Legacy Christian will face Reicher Catholic in the 3A Area Round.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(2) Beaumont United vs (17) Pflugerville Hendrickson

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Cy Falls High School

Winner vs (20) Katy Paetow or (24) Goose Creek Memorial

4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Silsbee vs (22) Waco Connally

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Madisonville High School

Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Carthage

3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(11) East Chambers vs (14) Lorena

Friday 8:00 pm, Madisonville High School

Winner vs (6) Little River Academy or (7) New Waverly

2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Hull-Daisetta vs (7) Port Aransas

TBA

Winner vs (20) Schulenburg or Sabinal