HS Basketball

High School Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals Schedule

Beaumont United, Silsbee, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta are set for Regional Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four area boys basketball teams remain on the road to the UIL State Championship.

Beaumont United, Silsbee, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta will all compete for spots in their respective Regional Championship games this week. 

Meanwhile in TAPPS, Legacy Christian will face Reicher Catholic in the 3A Area Round. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(2) Beaumont United vs (17) Pflugerville Hendrickson
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Cy Falls High School
Winner vs (20) Katy Paetow or (24) Goose Creek Memorial

4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Silsbee vs (22) Waco Connally
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Madisonville High School
Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Carthage

3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(11) East Chambers vs (14) Lorena
Friday 8:00 pm, Madisonville High School
Winner vs (6) Little River Academy or (7) New Waverly

2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Hull-Daisetta vs (7) Port Aransas
TBA
Winner vs (20) Schulenburg or Sabinal

TAPPS 3A AREA ROUND
(10) Legacy Christian at (4) Reicher Catholic
Tuesday 7:30 pm
Winner vs (8) Lutheran North or (6) Hill Country Christian

