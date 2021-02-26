High School Boys Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

The Regional Quarterfinals schedule is nearly complete!

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four area boys basketball teams have fought their way into the Regional Quarterfinals.

Beaumont United, Lumberton, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta have their game details worked out, while Silsbee still has a shot at making the Regional Quarterfinals if they can upset second-ranked Houston Yates.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(2) Beaumont United vs Manvel

Saturday 5:00 pm, Summer Creek High School

Winner vs (17) Pflugerville Hendrickson or (21) Austin Anderson

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(23) Lumberton vs (11) Huffman Hargrave

Saturday 6:00 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs (21) Waco La Vega or Carthage

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(11) East Chambers vs (15) Diboll

Friday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs (14) Lorena or Crockett