High School Boys Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four area boys basketball teams have fought their way into the Regional Quarterfinals.
Beaumont United, Lumberton, East Chambers and Hull-Daisetta have their game details worked out, while Silsbee still has a shot at making the Regional Quarterfinals if they can upset second-ranked Houston Yates.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(2) Beaumont United vs Manvel
Saturday 5:00 pm, Summer Creek High School
Winner vs (17) Pflugerville Hendrickson or (21) Austin Anderson
4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(23) Lumberton vs (11) Huffman Hargrave
Saturday 6:00 pm, Cleveland High School
Winner vs (21) Waco La Vega or Carthage
3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(11) East Chambers vs (15) Diboll
Friday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School
Winner vs (14) Lorena or Crockett
2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Hull-Daisetta vs Mumford
Saturday 5:00 pm, Willis High School
Winner vs (23) Santa Maria or (7) Port Aransas