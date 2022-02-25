High School Boys Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Five local boys basketball teams remain on the road to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The road to the State Tournament in San Antonio is long and treacherous one.

After two rounds of battle, Southeast Texas has five boys basketball teams standing in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Check back as more details become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(1) Beaumont United vs Goose Creek Memorial

Winner vs Pflugerville Weiss or (19) Austin Anderson

Nederland vs (10) Crosby

Winner vs (18) Kingwood Park or (8) Katy Paetow

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(2) Silsbee vs Houston Yates

Monday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs (13) Waco Connally or Center

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (3) Houston Washington

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Lee College

(Game will be 7:45 if part of a doubleheader)

Winner vs (16) Waco La Vega or (18) Austin LBJ