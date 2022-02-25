x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Basketball

High School Boys Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Five local boys basketball teams remain on the road to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The road to the State Tournament in San Antonio is long and treacherous one. 

After two rounds of battle, Southeast Texas has five boys basketball teams standing in the Regional Quarterfinals. 

Check back as more details become available. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(1) Beaumont United vs Goose Creek Memorial
Winner vs Pflugerville Weiss or (19) Austin Anderson

Nederland vs (10) Crosby
Winner vs (18) Kingwood Park or (8) Katy Paetow

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(2) Silsbee vs Houston Yates
Monday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs (13) Waco Connally or Center

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (3) Houston Washington
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Lee College
(Game will be 7:45 if part of a doubleheader)
Winner vs (16) Waco La Vega or (18) Austin LBJ

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Buna vs (8) Diboll
Winner vs Groesbeck or (11) Lorena

Related Articles

In Other News

West Brook fades late in Area Round loss to Dickinson