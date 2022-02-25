High School Boys Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The road to the State Tournament in San Antonio is long and treacherous one.
After two rounds of battle, Southeast Texas has five boys basketball teams standing in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Check back as more details become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(1) Beaumont United vs Goose Creek Memorial
Winner vs Pflugerville Weiss or (19) Austin Anderson
Nederland vs (10) Crosby
Winner vs (18) Kingwood Park or (8) Katy Paetow
4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
(2) Silsbee vs Houston Yates
Monday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs (13) Waco Connally or Center
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (3) Houston Washington
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Lee College
(Game will be 7:45 if part of a doubleheader)
Winner vs (16) Waco La Vega or (18) Austin LBJ
3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Buna vs (8) Diboll
Winner vs Groesbeck or (11) Lorena