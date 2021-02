High School Boys Basketball Bi-District Schedule

Winter storm shakes things up for area playoff teams

BEAUMONT, Texas — The recent winter storm has certainly shaken things up for our area playoff bound boys basketball teams.

While many teams have worked out their Bi-District details, keep in mind things can still change due to conditions across the state.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie

Saturday 4:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

Winner vs (6) Shadow Creek or TBA

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (24) Goose Creek Memorial

Friday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Houston Northside or Fort Bend Marshall

(2) Beaumont United vs La Porte

Saturday 1:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

Winner vs (15) Foster or Sharpstown

4A BI-DISTRICT

(12) Hardin-Jefferson vs Bridge City

Friday 7:00 pm, Vidor High School

Winner vs Wharton or Houston Mickey Leland

West Orange-Stark vs (11) Huffman Hargrave

Saturday 5:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Brookshire Royal or North Forest

(23) Lumberton vs Hamshire-Fannett

Saturday 7:00 pm, West Brook High School

Winner vs (2) Yates or Sealy

3A BI-DISTRICT

(11) East Chambers vs Hemphill

Saturday 3:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Coldspring-Oakhurst or Van Vleck

Newton vs Central Heights

Saturday 5:00 pm, Lufkin Middle School

Winner vs (21) Hitchcock or Anderson-Shiro

Buna vs Huntington

Saturday 6:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs New Waverly or Hempstead

2A BI-DISTRICT

Evadale vs Normangee

Friday 6:00 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs Holland or (19) Weimar

Colmesneil vs (9) Gary

Saturday 3:00 pm, Huntington High School

Winner vs (18) Douglass or Hawkins

Deweyville vs Iola

Monday 6:00 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs (20) Schulenberg or TBA

Hull-Daisetta vs Somerville

Saturday 5:00 pm, Willis High School

Winner vs (11) Flatonia or TBA

Sabine Pass vs Mumford

TBA

Winner vs Hearne or Bloomington