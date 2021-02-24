High School Boys Basketball Area Round Schedule

Hull-Daisetta becomes first local boys team to advance to Regional Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 had an outstanding Bi-District Round in the UIL Playoffs with nine teams taking care of business.

Things are also looking good in the Area Round with Hull-Daisetta already stunning Flatonia to move on to the Regional Quarterfinals.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6A Area Round

West Brook vs (6) Shadow Creek

Wednesday 6:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Clear Brook vs (14) Summer Creek

5A Area Round

(2) Beaumont United vs (15) Foster

Wednesday 6:30 pm, CE King High School (Old Gym)

Winner vs Manvel or Angleton

4A Area Round

Bridge City vs Wharton

Wednesday 6:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs (2) Yates or Silsbee

4A Area Round

(23) Lumberton vs Navasota

Wednesday 7:00 pm, Porter High School

Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Brookshire Royal

4A Area Round

Silsbee vs (2) Yates

Thursday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Wharton or Bridge City

3A Area Round

(11) East Chambers vs Coldspring-Oakhurst

Wednesday 7:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs (15) Diboll or Tarkington

3A Area Round

Newton vs (21) Hitchcock

Thursday 7:00 pm, Port Arthur Memorial High School

Winner vs (7) New Waverly or Huntington

2A Area Round

Hull-Daisetta 56 (11) Flatonia 55 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Hull-Daisetta vs Hearne or Mumford