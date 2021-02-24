High School Boys Basketball Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 had an outstanding Bi-District Round in the UIL Playoffs with nine teams taking care of business.
Things are also looking good in the Area Round with Hull-Daisetta already stunning Flatonia to move on to the Regional Quarterfinals.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
6A Area Round
West Brook vs (6) Shadow Creek
Wednesday 6:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs Clear Brook vs (14) Summer Creek
5A Area Round
(2) Beaumont United vs (15) Foster
Wednesday 6:30 pm, CE King High School (Old Gym)
Winner vs Manvel or Angleton
4A Area Round
Bridge City vs Wharton
Wednesday 6:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs (2) Yates or Silsbee
4A Area Round
(23) Lumberton vs Navasota
Wednesday 7:00 pm, Porter High School
Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Brookshire Royal
4A Area Round
Silsbee vs (2) Yates
Thursday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs Wharton or Bridge City
3A Area Round
(11) East Chambers vs Coldspring-Oakhurst
Wednesday 7:00 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs (15) Diboll or Tarkington
3A Area Round
Newton vs (21) Hitchcock
Thursday 7:00 pm, Port Arthur Memorial High School
Winner vs (7) New Waverly or Huntington
2A Area Round
Hull-Daisetta 56 (11) Flatonia 55 F
Regional Quarterfinals
Hull-Daisetta vs Hearne or Mumford
2A Area Round
Deweyville vs (20) Schulenburg
Thursday 7:00 pm, Crosby High School
Winner vs Normangee or (19) Weimar