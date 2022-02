High School Boys Basketball Area Round Schedule

Ten local teams remain in the UIL Playoffs while Legacy Christian is our last TAPPS team standing

BEAUMONT, Texas — The high school boys basketball playoffs are set to continue tomorrow night. A total of ten local teams remain in the UIL Area Round, while Legacy Christian is preparing for a TAPPS Regional showdown with Hill Country Christian.

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs (6) Dickinson

Friday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs (15) Shadow Creek or Summer Creek

5A AREA ROUND

(1) Beaumont United vs (16) Fort Bend Hightower

Thursday 7:00 pm, Lee College

Winner vs Goose Creek Memorial or Richmond Foster

Nederland vs Angleton

Friday 7:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs (11) Fort Bend Marshall or (10) Crosby

4A AREA ROUND

West Orange-Stark vs Houston Yates

Thursday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs (2) Silsbee vs Houston Furr

Hamshire-Fannett vs (3) Houston Washington

Thursday 7:00 pm, North Shore High School

Winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville or Navasota

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Navasota

Friday 7:30 pm, Oak Ridge High School

Winner vs Hamshire-Fannett or (3) Houston Washington

(2) Silsbee vs Houston Furr

Friday 7:00 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs West Orange-Stark or Houston Yates

3A AREA ROUND

Buna vs Coldspring-Oakhurst

Friday 7:00 pm, Lee College

Winner vs (8) Diboll or Tarkington

Kountze vs (13) New Waverly

Friday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs (3) Hitchcock or (19) Central Heights

2A AREA ROUND

West Hardin vs (7) Flatonia

Thursday 7:00 pm, Cypress Park High School

Winner vs (24) Milano or Snook