BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

4A AREA

Hardin-Jefferson vs (1) Houston Yates

6:00 pm, Kingwood Park High School

Winner vs (4) La Marque or Lumberton

FRIDAY

6A AREA

(8) Beaumont United vs Pearland

7:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

Winner vs (7) Summer Creek or Clear Brook

5A AREA

(7) Port Arthur Memorial vs (2) Fort Bend Hightower

7:00 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Crosby or Northside

Nederland vs (3) Shadow Creek

7:30 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Houston Madison or Texas City

4A AREA

Hamshire-Fannett vs Houston Washington

6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Silsbee or Brazsosport

Lumberton vs (4) La Marque

6:30 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or (1) Houston Yates

Silsbee vs Brazosport

7:00 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Hamshire-Fannett or Houston Washington

3A AREA

East Chambers vs New Waverly

7:00 pm, CE King High School

Winner vs (22) Diboll or Hitchcock

Kountze vs #4 Coldspring

7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Central Heights

2A AREA

West Hardin vs (9) San Augustine

7:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs (13) Big Sandy or (8) Tenaha

