High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night.
Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym.
Meanwhile down the road, LCM left Port Neches-Groves with convincing 59-45 win to up their record to (2-0).
Port Arthur Memorial is scheduled to host Silsbee Saturday, while Little Cypress-Mauriceville will welcome Huffman Hargrave to "The Grove" Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial 56 West Brook 51
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59 Port Neches-Groves 51
Winn (LCM) - 19 pts
Elliott (LCM) - 17 pts
Blackmon (LCM) - 12 pts
Gaspard (PNG) - 13 pts
Clark (PNG) - 10 pts
Orangefield 59 Vidor 50
Nederland 63 Bridge City 28
Brookeland 92 Groveton Centerville 31
Hamshire-Fannett 86 West Orange-Stark 36
Seastrunk (HF) - 32 pts
Leger (HF) - 31 pts
Warren 64 Spurger 39
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Kountze 42 Nederland 34
West Brook 61 Port Arthur Memorial 45
Silsbee 79 Kelly 18
Jasper 36 Huntington 33
Warren 44 Trinity 21
Hamshire-Fannett 56 Vidor 40
Moore (HF) - 18 pts
Trove (HF) - 14 pts
Abshier (HF) - 11 pts
McDonald (HF) - 10 pts