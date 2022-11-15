x
HS Basketball

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15

Port Arthur Memorial and LCM improve to (2-0) to start the season

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night.

Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym.

Meanwhile down the road, LCM left Port Neches-Groves with convincing 59-45 win to up their record to (2-0). 

Port Arthur Memorial is scheduled to host Silsbee Saturday, while Little Cypress-Mauriceville will welcome Huffman Hargrave to "The Grove" Friday. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial 56 West Brook 51

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59 Port Neches-Groves 51
Winn (LCM) - 19 pts
Elliott (LCM) - 17 pts
Blackmon (LCM) - 12 pts
Gaspard (PNG) - 13 pts
Clark (PNG) - 10 pts

Orangefield 59 Vidor 50

Nederland 63 Bridge City 28

Brookeland 92 Groveton Centerville 31

Hamshire-Fannett 86 West Orange-Stark 36
Seastrunk (HF) - 32 pts
Leger (HF) - 31 pts

Warren 64 Spurger 39

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT
Kountze 42 Nederland 34

West Brook 61 Port Arthur Memorial 45

Silsbee 79 Kelly 18

Jasper 36 Huntington 33

Warren 44 Trinity 21

Hamshire-Fannett 56 Vidor 40
Moore (HF) - 18 pts
Trove (HF) - 14 pts
Abshier (HF) - 11 pts
McDonald (HF) - 10 pts

    

