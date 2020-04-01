PORT ARTHUR, Texas — BOYS
21-6A
Beaumont United 74 Baytown Sterling 40
West Brook 60 CE King 42

21-5A
Port Arthur Memorial 56 Barbers Hill 45
Port Neches-Groves 69 Dayton 42
Nederland 64 Vidor 32

22-4A
Lumberton 53 Hamshire-Fannett 46
Hardin-Jefferson 79 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50
Silsbee 80 Bridge City 71

Non-District
Jasper 71 Gary 68
Warren 87 Evadale 84 (4OT)
West Hardin 85 High Island 18

Legacy New Year's Classic
Legacy Christian 70 Sabine Pass 56
Galveston O'Connell 77 Legacy Christian 59

Frassati Catholic Tournament
Huntsville Alpha Omega 61 Kelly 35

GIRLS
21-6A
Beaumont United 66 Baytown Sterling 51

21-5A
Barbers Hill 62 Port Arthur Memorial 23
Dayton 61 Port Neches-Groves 58

22-4A
Silsbee 49 Bridge City 38
Lumberton 81 Hamshire-Fannett 46
Hardin-Jefferson 77 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 44

Non-District
Legacy Christian 57 Kountze 50
Evadale 37 Kirbyville 26
West Hardin 33 High Island 26

