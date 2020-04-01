PORT ARTHUR, Texas — BOYS
21-6A
Beaumont United 74 Baytown Sterling 40
West Brook 60 CE King 42
21-5A
Port Arthur Memorial 56 Barbers Hill 45
Port Neches-Groves 69 Dayton 42
Nederland 64 Vidor 32
22-4A
Lumberton 53 Hamshire-Fannett 46
Hardin-Jefferson 79 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50
Silsbee 80 Bridge City 71
Non-District
Jasper 71 Gary 68
Warren 87 Evadale 84 (4OT)
West Hardin 85 High Island 18
Legacy New Year's Classic
Legacy Christian 70 Sabine Pass 56
Galveston O'Connell 77 Legacy Christian 59
Frassati Catholic Tournament
Huntsville Alpha Omega 61 Kelly 35
GIRLS
21-6A
Beaumont United 66 Baytown Sterling 51
21-5A
Barbers Hill 62 Port Arthur Memorial 23
Dayton 61 Port Neches-Groves 58
22-4A
Silsbee 49 Bridge City 38
Lumberton 81 Hamshire-Fannett 46
Hardin-Jefferson 77 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 44
Non-District
Legacy Christian 57 Kountze 50
Evadale 37 Kirbyville 26
West Hardin 33 High Island 26
