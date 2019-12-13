SOUR LAKE, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Hardin-Jefferson Marathon Tournament
Lufkin 75 Vidor 69
Shepherd 58 Needville 37
Nederland 66 Porter 44
Spring Hill 72 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 43
Barbers Hill 48 College Station 40
Aransas Pass 77 Tatum 63
Hardin-Jefferson 95 Kelly 65
Port Neches-Groves 64 Grand Oaks 53
Lufkin 57 Needville 49
Shepherd 47 Vidor 40
Nederland 72 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 47
Spring Hill 43 Porter 40
Barbers Hill 45 Tatum 44
College Station 63 Aransas Pass 57
Hardin-Jefferson 78 Port Neches-Groves 56
Grand Oaks 76 Kelly 60
West Hardin Tournament
West Hardin 59 Brookeland 35
SWLA Home School 46 Harmony Science 44
Harmony Science 59 High Island 51
SWLA Home School 74 Bob Hope 45
La Grange (LA) Holiday Classic
Houston Marian 94 Silsbee 78
Beaumont United 86 DeRidder 38
Anahuac Panther Classic
Splendora 75 Bay City 74
Goose Creek Memorial 83 Splendora 60
Tarkington 57 Anahuac 48
Anahuac 67 Hull-Daisetta 47
Goose Creek Memorial 91 Tekoa 31
Bay City 98 Tekoa 59
Livingston Tournament
Coldspring 60 Galena Park 52
Columbia 57 Buna 39
New Caney 63 Livingston 48
Coldspring 60 Galena Park 52
Liberty Christian 37 Chavez 33
Central Heights Hoopfest
Newton 53 Center 43
Bridge City 60 West Sabine 37
Newton 38 Woden 25
Zavalla Jingle Bell Jubilee
Warren 44 Martinsville 33
GIRLS
Bill Tennison Tournament
Orangefield 75 Vidor 26
Orangefield 73 Hamshire-Fannett 45
