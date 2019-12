BEAUMONT, Texas — As usual the first week of the December is full of great tournament action for both boys and girls basketball teams. Take a look at scores and highlights from around the state.

BOYS

BULLDOG/YMBL CLASSIC (Nederland)

Vidor 48 Bridge City 43

Lumberton 84 Tekoa Academy 44

West Brook 59 Vidor 32

Nederland 55 Alvin 40

Lufkin 55 West Brook 54

Fort Bend Marshall 61 Lumberton 44

CARLISLE-KRUEGER CLASSIC (Clear Creek ISD)

Beaumont United 79 Houston Sterling 55

Port Arthur Memorial 59 Texas City 56

Beaumont United 49 Flower Mound Marcus 31

Port Arthur Memorial 52 Clear Springs 40

REBEL CLASSIC (Evadale)

Hamshire-Fannett 45 Jasper 43

Evadale 49 FTCA 29

East Chambers 81 Kelly 45

Hamshire-Fannett 59 Evadale 23

HIGH ISLAND TOURNAMENT

Sabine Pass 51 High Island 20

Sabine Pass 57 Hardin 40

West Hardin 53 Bob Hope 47

Bob Hope 55 High Island 38

BIG SANDY TOURNAMENT

Livingston 65 Buna 53

BEST OF THE BAY TOURNAMENT (Aransas Pass)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49 Rockport-Fulton 48

Industrial 48 Hardin-Jefferson 43

Aransas Pass 67 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49

La Vernia 69 Hardin-Jefferson 68

DEWEYVILLE TOURNAMENT

Dayton 70 Colmesneil 29

West Orange-Stark 50 Liberty 46

Liberty 67 Community Christian 32

PATRIOT INVITATIONAL (Goose Creek Memorial)

Silsbee 80 Houston Austin 71

THERESA WEATHERSPOON TOURNAMENT (West Sabine)

Hemphill 54 Warren 33

Leggett 75 Woodville 64

Warren 63 Woodville 55

GIRLS

JACK FROST TOURNAMENT (Georgetown)

Hardin-Jefferson 63 Sharpstown 19

Hardin-Jefferson 56 Flour Mound 38

EVADALE INVITATIONAL

Kirbyville 35 Evadale 30

RATTLER CLASSIC (Navasota)

La Porte 61 Lumberton 51

Lumberton 70 Sealy 30

EAGLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (Woodville)

Woodville 69 Kelly 30

Woodville 73 Nederland 26

HIGH ISLAND TOURNAMENT

West Hardin 48 Bob Hope 13

