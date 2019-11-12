SILSBEE, Texas — Beaumont United proved why they're the third ranked team in Class 6A. The Timberwolves crushed a shorthanded Silsbee team 106-57 in the Tigers Gym Tuesday night.
Silsbee is missing key players due to their football team's run to the 4A-Division II State Semifinals, but there's no doubt Beaumont United is a State contender in Class 6A.
BOYS
Non-District
Beaumont United 106 Silsbee 57
Nederland 61 West Orange-Stark 29
Bridge City 51 Port Neches-Groves 55
Vidor 70 Legacy Christian 54
Port Arthur Memorial 67 Hardin-Jefferson 64
Orangefield 38 Tarkington 35
Kelly 64 Dayton 61
SWLA Home School 68 West Hardin 64
Hamshire-Fannett 65 Sabine Pass 26
Warren 63 Spurger 44
Bob Hope 55 High Island 30
Hull-Daisetta 58 Buna 50
Evadale 52 Kirbyville 51 (2OT)
GIRLS
22-3A
Orangefield 68 Hardin 43
Anahuac 45 Kirbyville 28
Non-District
Legacy Christian 39 Nederland 29
Jasper 87 Coldspring 16
Woodville 45 Timpson 44
West Brook 50 Port Arthur Memorial 21
Beaumont United 74 Goose Creek Memorial 54
Port Neches-Groves 61 Lumberton 57
Bridge City 55 Deweyville 34
Hardin-Jefferson 60 Klein Forest 20
SWLA Home School 42 West Hardin 28 F
