SILSBEE, Texas — Beaumont United proved why they're the third ranked team in Class 6A. The Timberwolves crushed a shorthanded Silsbee team 106-57 in the Tigers Gym Tuesday night.

Silsbee is missing key players due to their football team's run to the 4A-Division II State Semifinals, but there's no doubt Beaumont United is a State contender in Class 6A.

BOYS

Non-District

Beaumont United 106 Silsbee 57

Nederland 61 West Orange-Stark 29

Bridge City 51 Port Neches-Groves 55

Vidor 70 Legacy Christian 54

Port Arthur Memorial 67 Hardin-Jefferson 64

Orangefield 38 Tarkington 35

Kelly 64 Dayton 61

SWLA Home School 68 West Hardin 64

Hamshire-Fannett 65 Sabine Pass 26

Warren 63 Spurger 44

Bob Hope 55 High Island 30

Hull-Daisetta 58 Buna 50

Evadale 52 Kirbyville 51 (2OT)

GIRLS

22-3A

Orangefield 68 Hardin 43

Anahuac 45 Kirbyville 28

Non-District

Legacy Christian 39 Nederland 29

Jasper 87 Coldspring 16

Woodville 45 Timpson 44

West Brook 50 Port Arthur Memorial 21

Beaumont United 74 Goose Creek Memorial 54

Port Neches-Groves 61 Lumberton 57

Bridge City 55 Deweyville 34

Hardin-Jefferson 60 Klein Forest 20

SWLA Home School 42 West Hardin 28 F

