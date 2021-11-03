Heartbreaker: Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks fall short in state 4A championship game

SAN ANTONIO — The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks fall short in the 4A state championship against Canyon.
The (1) Lady Hawks were undefeated heading into the championship game Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Fourth Quarter
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 55
(2) Canyon 56
FINAL
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 50
(2) Canyon 52
4TH | :48.3
(1) Hardin-Jefferson52
(2) Canyon 48
4th | 1:50
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 50
(2) Canyon 48
4th | 3:57
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 47
(2) Canyon 45
HJ's Molly Beavers and Makenna Henry shoot back-to-back 3s to pull into the lead!
The Lady Hawks head into the 4th quarter trailing by three points!
Third Quarter
(1) Hardin-Jefferson40
(2) Canyon 43
End of the 3Q
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 33
(2) Canyon 34
3rd | 5:46
Second Quarter
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 30
(2) Canyon 32
HALFTIME
Ashlon Jackson leads with 15 points for the Lady Hawks.
Canyon's Chloe Callahan has 13pts
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 28
(2) Canyon 27
2nd | 4:00
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 25
(2) Canyon 21
2nd | 6:04
HJ Senior Ashlon Jackson leading scoring with 10 points
First Quarter
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 18
(2) Canyon 19
End 1st
Lady Eagles hit a three at the buzzer to take the lead.
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 13
(2) Canyon 11
1st | 2:56
