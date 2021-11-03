Heartbreaker: Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks fall short in state 4A championship game

Lady Hawks are undefeated as they take on #2 Canyon in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks fall short in the 4A state championship against Canyon.

The (1) Lady Hawks were undefeated heading into the championship game Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

409Sports Director Ashly Elam is in San Antonio for all the action and will have live updates on 12News at 5 & 6 p.m. on KBMT ABC!

Fourth Quarter

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 55

(2) Canyon 56

FINAL

An absolute heartbreaker for the Lady Hawks in the final seconds. #409Sports #txhshoops @HJladyhawks pic.twitter.com/CFJhrIQvIn — Ashly Elam (@AshlyElamSports) March 11, 2021

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 50

(2) Canyon 52

4TH | :48.3



WOW!!!! Back to back 3s from Canyon and the Eagles takes a 54-52 lead in a matter of seconds....under a minute left #txhshoops #UILState — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) March 11, 2021

(1) Hardin-Jefferson52

(2) Canyon 48

4th | 1:50

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 50

(2) Canyon 48

4th | 3:57

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 47

(2) Canyon 45



HJ's Molly Beavers and Makenna Henry shoot back-to-back 3s to pull into the lead!



The Lady Hawks head into the 4th quarter trailing by three points!

Third Quarter

(1) Hardin-Jefferson40

(2) Canyon 43

End of the 3Q

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 33

(2) Canyon 34

3rd | 5:46

Let’s go @HJladyhawks play your game and pour it on!! — Coach Pollock ⚾️🇺🇸 (@coach_pollock98) March 11, 2021

Second Quarter

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 30

(2) Canyon 32

HALFTIME

Ashlon Jackson leads with 15 points for the Lady Hawks.

Canyon's Chloe Callahan has 13pts

Halftime @Ashlon3Jackson with 15 of the Lady Hawks points. This one living up to the hype! #409Sports #txhshoops @HJladyhawks pic.twitter.com/Y0CqL18m2I — Ashly Elam (@AshlyElamSports) March 11, 2021

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 28

(2) Canyon 27

2nd | 4:00

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 25

(2) Canyon 21

2nd | 6:04

HJ Senior Ashlon Jackson leading scoring with 10 points

First Quarter

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 18

(2) Canyon 19

End 1st

Lady Eagles hit a three at the buzzer to take the lead.

(1) Hardin-Jefferson 13

(2) Canyon 11

1st | 2:56