Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks silence Burnet with a 64-39 victory

Hardin-Jefferson is getting a second chance at the 4A State Championship.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Burnet Lady Dawgs were the only things standing between the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks and the 4A State Tournament.

After keeping it close for half the game the Lady Hawks came back from the locker room with renewed drive.

The second half put Hardin-Jefferson in the spotlight. The Lady Hawks allowed a mere nine points and beat the Lady Dawgs, 64-39.

Hardin-Jefferson is the only UIL girls team left standing from the area and are headed to San Antonio next weekend.