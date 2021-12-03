Hardin-Jefferson edged in 4A State Championship, 56-55

Late 8-0 Canyon run dashes Lady Hawks championship dreams

SAN ANTONIO — An eight-oh Canyon run with under two minutes remaining dashed Hardin-Jefferson's title hopes as the Lady Hawks fell in the 4A State Championship, 56-55.

In a game that featured nine ties and eleven lead changes, HJ took a 52-48 lead with just under two minutes left thanks to a Molly Beavers bucket off a rebound.

At that moment it felt like Hardin-Jefferson was on the way to their first championship since 1989, instead the unthinkable happened.

The Lady Hawks turned the ball over with 1:32 left in the 4th, leading to a Kenadee Winfrey three-pointer.

With their lead down to one, HJ turned it over again. This time Zoey McBroom drilled a three to give Canyon the lead twelve seconds later.

That lead would grow to four thanks to a pair of free throws with under a minute left.

Duke commit Ashlon Jackson capped off her 27-point performance with a three at the buzzer, but it wasn't enough.

After the game the junior sounded determined to get back next year.