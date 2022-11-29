Hamshire-Fannett slips past Orangefield in OT, 74-71

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Tuesday night's showdown between a pair of state ranked boys basketball teams lived up to the hype with Hamshire-Fannett squeaking out a 74-71 win over previously undefeated Orangefield in overtime.
The Longhorns, who are ranked 23rd in Class 4A, improved to (3-2) early in the season with the victory on their home court. They'll return to action Thursday at 4:30 pm in the Nederland Bulldog Classic against Vidor.
Meanwhile Orangefield (4-1), the 20th ranked team in Class 3A, will also head to the Bulldog Classic. The Bobcats will meet Kelly at noon on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Buna 77 Coldspring-Oakhurst 36
#6 (6A) Summer Creek 67 #19 (5A) Port Arthur Memorial 40
West Brook 75 #3 (4A) Silsbee 57
#8 (2A) Big Sandy 52 Bridge City 51
Nederland 47 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41
#16 (3A) East Chambers 101 #7 (TAPPS 2A) Legacy Christian 24
#23 (4A) Hamshire-Fannett 74 #20 (3A) Orangefield 71 (OT)
Port Neches-Groves 53 Lumberton 39
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Beaumont United 40 Jasper 33
Silsbee 92 Hamshire-Fannett 57
Legacy Christian 46 Hardin 44
East Chambers 41 Tarkington 33
Warren 43 Diboll 38