Hamshire-Fannett slips past Orangefield in OT, 74-71

Longhorns defend home court against state ranked Orangefield

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Tuesday night's showdown between a pair of state ranked boys basketball teams lived up to the hype with Hamshire-Fannett squeaking out a 74-71 win over previously undefeated Orangefield in overtime.

The Longhorns, who are ranked 23rd in Class 4A, improved to (3-2) early in the season with the victory on their home court. They'll return to action Thursday at 4:30 pm in the Nederland Bulldog Classic against Vidor.

Meanwhile Orangefield (4-1), the 20th ranked team in Class 3A, will also head to the Bulldog Classic. The Bobcats will meet Kelly at noon on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT

Buna 77 Coldspring-Oakhurst 36

#6 (6A) Summer Creek 67 #19 (5A) Port Arthur Memorial 40

West Brook 75 #3 (4A) Silsbee 57

#8 (2A) Big Sandy 52 Bridge City 51

Nederland 47 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41

#16 (3A) East Chambers 101 #7 (TAPPS 2A) Legacy Christian 24

#23 (4A) Hamshire-Fannett 74 #20 (3A) Orangefield 71 (OT)

Port Neches-Groves 53 Lumberton 39

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT

Beaumont United 40 Jasper 33

Silsbee 92 Hamshire-Fannett 57

Legacy Christian 46 Hardin 44

East Chambers 41 Tarkington 33