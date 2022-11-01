East Chambers boys; Silsbee and Kountze girls grab big district wins

District action is heating up on the courts around the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a busy time for high school sports across the 409, with basketball and soccer seasons in full swing.

While soccer is just getting amped up, district races are heating up on area basketball courts.

In 22-3A East Chambers earned tough win in Kountze Tuesday night, leaving the Lions Den with a 66-62 victory after the Kountze Lionettes blasted EC, 64-27.

Down a little further south in Lumberton, Silsbee stayed perfect in 22-4A action with a 74-63 win. The Lady Tigers improved to (18-4, 5-0), while the Lady Raiders dropped to (16-10, 4-1).

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-6A

West Brook 45 CE King 31

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 52 Galena Park 40

Nederland 60 Barbers Hill 48

(5) Crosby 67 Port Arthur Memorial 40

21-4A

(13) Hardin-Jefferson 84 Splendora 28

22-4A

(3) Silsbee 123 Lumberton 62

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 53 Vidor 34

West Orange-Stark 57 Orangefield 46

22-3A

(23) East Chambers 66 Kountze 62

Kirbyville 56 Newton 52

Woodville 52 Buna 43

28-1A

Leggett 99 Chester 32

Burkeville 70 High Island 1

NON-DISTRICT

Broaddus 50 West Hardin 48

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Barbers Hill 56 Nederland 24

21-4A

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 101 Splendora 23

22-4A

Orangefield 56 West Orange-Stark 38

22-3A

(9) Woodville 59 Buna 24

Kountze 64 East Chambers 27

25-2A

West Hardin 55 Sabine Pass 13

NON-DISTRICT

Evadale 58 Leesville (LA) 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

NON-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves 10 Vidor 0

Jasper 1 Center 1

East Chambers 2 Beaumont United 1