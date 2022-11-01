East Chambers boys; Silsbee and Kountze girls grab big district wins

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a busy time for high school sports across the 409, with basketball and soccer seasons in full swing.
While soccer is just getting amped up, district races are heating up on area basketball courts.
In 22-3A East Chambers earned tough win in Kountze Tuesday night, leaving the Lions Den with a 66-62 victory after the Kountze Lionettes blasted EC, 64-27.
Down a little further south in Lumberton, Silsbee stayed perfect in 22-4A action with a 74-63 win. The Lady Tigers improved to (18-4, 5-0), while the Lady Raiders dropped to (16-10, 4-1).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-6A
West Brook 45 CE King 31
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 52 Galena Park 40
Nederland 60 Barbers Hill 48
(5) Crosby 67 Port Arthur Memorial 40
21-4A
(13) Hardin-Jefferson 84 Splendora 28
22-4A
(3) Silsbee 123 Lumberton 62
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 53 Vidor 34
West Orange-Stark 57 Orangefield 46
22-3A
(23) East Chambers 66 Kountze 62
Kirbyville 56 Newton 52
Woodville 52 Buna 43
28-1A
Leggett 99 Chester 32
Burkeville 70 High Island 1
NON-DISTRICT
Broaddus 50 West Hardin 48
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Barbers Hill 56 Nederland 24
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 101 Splendora 23
22-4A
Orangefield 56 West Orange-Stark 38
22-3A
(9) Woodville 59 Buna 24
Kountze 64 East Chambers 27
25-2A
West Hardin 55 Sabine Pass 13
NON-DISTRICT
Evadale 58 Leesville (LA) 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 10 Vidor 0
Jasper 1 Center 1
East Chambers 2 Beaumont United 1