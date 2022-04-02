East Chambers boys, Kountze girls grab district wins

WINNIE, Texas — East Chambers and Kountze renewed their rivalry Friday night in front of a rowdy crowd in Winnie.
Entering the night, the Runnin' Bucs, Lions and Buna were all tied for first in District 22-3A.
Thanks to another gritty defensive performance, East Chambers was able to grind it out over Kountze, 53-40.
The win, combined with Buna's three point victory against Woodville, leaves the Runnin' Bucs in control of 22-3A.
In early action, the Lionettes were clicking on all cylinders as they geared up for the postseason with a 59-30 win over East Chambers.
The win ups Kountze's record to (22-6, 9-4) with one game remaining in the regular season.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Nederland 53 Barbers Hill 38
(10) Crosby 69 Port Arthur Memorial 45
21-4A
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 81 Splendora 51
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 71 Vidor 47
(2) Silsbee 61 Lumberton 39
Orangefield 52 West Orange-Stark 45
22-3A
East Chambers 53 Kountze 40
Buna 47 Woodville 44
Anahuac 40 Warren 27
Newton def. Kirbyville
24-2A
Brookeland 44 Colmesneil 38
25-2A
Evadale 73 Hull-Daisetta 43
28-1A
Burkeville 79 High Island 15
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Barbers Hill 49 Nederland 30
Crosby 57 Port Arthur Memorial 42
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 72 Splendora 20
22-4A
Silsbee 70 Lumberton 48
Orangefield 46 West Orange-Stark 31
22-3A
Kountze 59 East Chambers 30
(9) Woodville 42 Buna 32
Anahuac 48 Warren 38
25-2A
(25) Evadale 79 Hull-Daisetta 37
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 5 Beaumont United 0
Galena Park 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0
21-4A
Silsbee 3 Hardin-Jefferson 2
22-4A
East Chambers 7 Hamshire-Fannett 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
21-6A
West Brook 1 Kingwood 0
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 7 Beaumont United 0
Galena Park 3 Port Arthur Memorial 2
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 13 Silsbee 0
Lumberton 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1