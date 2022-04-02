East Chambers boys, Kountze girls grab district wins

Old rivals battle it out in 22-3A play

WINNIE, Texas — East Chambers and Kountze renewed their rivalry Friday night in front of a rowdy crowd in Winnie.

Entering the night, the Runnin' Bucs, Lions and Buna were all tied for first in District 22-3A.

Thanks to another gritty defensive performance, East Chambers was able to grind it out over Kountze, 53-40.

The win, combined with Buna's three point victory against Woodville, leaves the Runnin' Bucs in control of 22-3A.

In early action, the Lionettes were clicking on all cylinders as they geared up for the postseason with a 59-30 win over East Chambers.

The win ups Kountze's record to (22-6, 9-4) with one game remaining in the regular season.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Nederland 53 Barbers Hill 38

(10) Crosby 69 Port Arthur Memorial 45

21-4A

(11) Hardin-Jefferson 81 Splendora 51

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 71 Vidor 47

(2) Silsbee 61 Lumberton 39

Orangefield 52 West Orange-Stark 45

22-3A

East Chambers 53 Kountze 40

Buna 47 Woodville 44

Anahuac 40 Warren 27

Newton def. Kirbyville

24-2A

Brookeland 44 Colmesneil 38

25-2A

Evadale 73 Hull-Daisetta 43

28-1A

Burkeville 79 High Island 15

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Barbers Hill 49 Nederland 30

Crosby 57 Port Arthur Memorial 42

21-4A

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 72 Splendora 20

22-4A

Silsbee 70 Lumberton 48

Orangefield 46 West Orange-Stark 31

22-3A

Kountze 59 East Chambers 30

(9) Woodville 42 Buna 32

Anahuac 48 Warren 38

25-2A

(25) Evadale 79 Hull-Daisetta 37

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 5 Beaumont United 0

Galena Park 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0

21-4A

Silsbee 3 Hardin-Jefferson 2

22-4A

East Chambers 7 Hamshire-Fannett 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

21-6A

West Brook 1 Kingwood 0

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 7 Beaumont United 0

Galena Park 3 Port Arthur Memorial 2