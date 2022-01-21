District battles highlight Friday night hoops action

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are reaching the playoff push in high school basketball, with district races extremely tight.
In 21-5A, Nederland was unable to slow down state ranked Crosby in the Dog Dome. The loss moved the Cougars into sole possession of second place, while Nederland slips to third.
The wild and wacky race in 22-3A got even messier when Kountze was able to defense their home court against visiting Woodville.
Meanwhile in girls action, Woodville kept their stranglehold over 22-3A. The Lady Eagles shook of a slow start to blow past the Kountze Lionettes.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
(1) Beaumont United 71 Port Arthur Memorial 26
(6) Crosby 69 Nederland 41
17-4A
Palestine 65 Jasper 58
21-4A
(12) Hardin-Jefferson 62 Livingston 56
Hamshire-Fannett 67 Splendora 28
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 88 Bridge City 46
West Orange-Stark 64 Lumberton 50
(2) Silsbee 95 Vidor 47
22-3A
East Chambers 49 Anahuac 44
Kirbyville 44 Warren 43
Kountze 83 Woodville 78
24-2A
Colmesneil 48 Spurger 37
25-2A
Evadale 46 Deweyville 37
West Hardin 87 Hull-Daisetta 15
25-1A
Zavalla 46 Chester 20
Leggett 92 High Island 31
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Beaumont United 56 Port Arthur Memorial 37
Crosby 65 Nederland 35
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 91 Livingston 28
Hamshire-Fannett 36 Splendora 32
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 85 Bridge City 17
Lumberton 49 West Orange-Stark 38
Silsbee 70 Vidor 38
22-3A
Kirbyville 45 Warren 40
(9) Woodville 45 Kountze 27
25-2A
Evadale 70 Deweyville 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
NON-DISTRICT
East Chambers 3 Bob Hope 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
GOVERNOR'S CUP
Port Neches-Groves 1 Princeton 1
SPLENDORA TOURNAMENT
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Bridge City 1