District battles highlight Friday night hoops action

Teams continue to jockey for position as district races heat up

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are reaching the playoff push in high school basketball, with district races extremely tight.

In 21-5A, Nederland was unable to slow down state ranked Crosby in the Dog Dome. The loss moved the Cougars into sole possession of second place, while Nederland slips to third.

The wild and wacky race in 22-3A got even messier when Kountze was able to defense their home court against visiting Woodville.

Meanwhile in girls action, Woodville kept their stranglehold over 22-3A. The Lady Eagles shook of a slow start to blow past the Kountze Lionettes.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-5A

(1) Beaumont United 71 Port Arthur Memorial 26

(6) Crosby 69 Nederland 41

17-4A

Palestine 65 Jasper 58

21-4A

(12) Hardin-Jefferson 62 Livingston 56

Hamshire-Fannett 67 Splendora 28

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 88 Bridge City 46

West Orange-Stark 64 Lumberton 50

(2) Silsbee 95 Vidor 47

22-3A

East Chambers 49 Anahuac 44

Kirbyville 44 Warren 43

Kountze 83 Woodville 78

24-2A

Colmesneil 48 Spurger 37

25-2A

Evadale 46 Deweyville 37

West Hardin 87 Hull-Daisetta 15

25-1A

Zavalla 46 Chester 20

Leggett 92 High Island 31

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Beaumont United 56 Port Arthur Memorial 37

Crosby 65 Nederland 35

21-4A

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 91 Livingston 28

Hamshire-Fannett 36 Splendora 32

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 85 Bridge City 17

Lumberton 49 West Orange-Stark 38

Silsbee 70 Vidor 38

22-3A

Kirbyville 45 Warren 40

(9) Woodville 45 Kountze 27

25-2A

Evadale 70 Deweyville 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

NON-DISTRICT

East Chambers 3 Bob Hope 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

GOVERNOR'S CUP

Port Neches-Groves 1 Princeton 1

SPLENDORA TOURNAMENT

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Bridge City 1